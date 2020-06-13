/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kulpsville, PA
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
613 PIEDMONT COURT
613 Piedmont Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Welcome to 613 Piedmont Ct. Located conveniently in the Morgandale community, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit is perfect for those renters looking for low maintenance living.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Revere Drive
401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972 Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor.
Results within 1 mile of Kulpsville
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
60 Newbury Way
60 Newbury Way, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1757 sqft
*ONE RESIDENT MUST BE OVER THE AGE OF 55 TO RENT* Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lansdale that is wheelchair accessible. Great location in a 55 and older community.
Results within 5 miles of Kulpsville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,601
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1100 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
414 Saint Andrews Lane
414 Saint Andrews Lane, Harleysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
870 Main Street
870 Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2265 sqft
This 3BR, 3.5BA updater twin gives you plenty of space 2265 sq. ft and low maintenance living. The main floor features an open floor plan, crown moulding, custom moulding, custom blinds. A dining room, powder room and coat closet on the main floor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3066 GRIFFITH ROAD
3066 Griffith Road, Montgomery County, PA
Quite cape surrounded with tree lined privacy. Methacton school district. Kitchen features upgraded tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of countertop space and cabinetry, dual stainless steel sink and tile flooring.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE
865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1490 sqft
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3302 CARRIAGE COURT
3302 South Carriage Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2336 sqft
Very Nice 3-Story Maintenance Free Townhouse In The Popular Gwynedd Pointe Community With Exceptional Curb Appeal And Nice Layout; Main Floor Consists Of Large Living Room, Dining Room nice For Entertaining, Modern Sunny Eat-In Kitchen With
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
273 COMPASS DRIVE
273 Compass Dr, Lansdale, PA
Beautiful, 1 year old new construction end unit townhome in the Andale Green community for rent. Don't miss the opportunity to live in one of the largest models ~ the Strauss which offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
1 of 25
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.
Results within 10 miles of Kulpsville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1286 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1248 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.