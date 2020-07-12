708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage internet access tennis court

ATTENTION: Prospective Tenants!! 24 month minimum lease. As of the first two weeks of July 2020...the entire interior of this house is being professionally painted and all new carpets are being professionally installed. Pets will be considered at landlord's discretion. NO SMOKING. Available July 24th. Completely updated end unit Morgandale 3 bedroom 2.5 bath one car garage townhome. Renovations include: all windows and 2 sliders to patio, HVAC system, new redesigned kitchen (granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floor, stainless steel sink, and new lighting), new 1st floor powder room, new 2nd floor hall bath, new main bath with tile shower, new carpeting throughout. 1591 sqft. One car garage with entrance into laundry area with washer and dryer included. Morgandale Condominium Association offers pool(permanently closed summer 2020 due to COVID-19), basketball courts, and two sets of tennis courts. Located one mile from the Lansdale exit of RT. 476. NOTICE: NO SMOKING. Tenants pay one-time Morgandale Condominium rental application fee of $330.00 for a 24 month lease. First month's rent due with accepted application, security deposit equal to one month's rent due with signed lease. RENT: $2,100.00 includes condo fee & sewer fee. TENANT: responsible for cable TV, internet, water & electricity.