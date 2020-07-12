All apartments in Kulpsville
708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:20 PM

708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT

708 Springhouse Court · No Longer Available
Kulpsville
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

708 Springhouse Court, Kulpsville, PA 19446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
ATTENTION: Prospective Tenants!! 24 month minimum lease. As of the first two weeks of July 2020...the entire interior of this house is being professionally painted and all new carpets are being professionally installed. Pets will be considered at landlord's discretion. NO SMOKING. Available July 24th. Completely updated end unit Morgandale 3 bedroom 2.5 bath one car garage townhome. Renovations include: all windows and 2 sliders to patio, HVAC system, new redesigned kitchen (granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floor, stainless steel sink, and new lighting), new 1st floor powder room, new 2nd floor hall bath, new main bath with tile shower, new carpeting throughout. 1591 sqft. One car garage with entrance into laundry area with washer and dryer included. Morgandale Condominium Association offers pool(permanently closed summer 2020 due to COVID-19), basketball courts, and two sets of tennis courts. Located one mile from the Lansdale exit of RT. 476. NOTICE: NO SMOKING. Tenants pay one-time Morgandale Condominium rental application fee of $330.00 for a 24 month lease. First month's rent due with accepted application, security deposit equal to one month's rent due with signed lease. RENT: $2,100.00 includes condo fee & sewer fee. TENANT: responsible for cable TV, internet, water & electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT have any available units?
708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kulpsville, PA.
What amenities does 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT have?
Some of 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT offers parking.
Does 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT has a pool.
Does 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT has units with air conditioning.
