Apartment List
/
PA
/
king of prussia
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

244 Apartments for rent in King of Prussia, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some King of Prussia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
31 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
33 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,380
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,479
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,544
1221 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
43 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,365
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
151 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
805 Lakeview Court - 1
805 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1986 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with a highly desirable open floor layout, an

1 of 14

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1016 Lakeview Court
1016 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2739 sqft
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 1016 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Check out the spectacular,

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
555 LOWER E VALLEY FORGE RD #B
555 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Make your appointment to see this unique home. Built in the mid 1700~s. Totally remodeled. New plumbing, new gas, water heater, central air and new roof. Enjoy the old world with today~s amenities.
Results within 1 mile of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,150
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7 HARTRANFT AVENUE
7 Hartranft Avenue, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
832 sqft
This beautiful two bedroom home is ready and waiting for you in Norristown~s desired West End! Newcarpets, updated kitchen and so much more are available for you.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
722 HAWS AVENUE
722 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2720 sqft
Beautiful 3 story twin with covered front porch on Haws avenue with natural wood trim trim though out the home.,Efficiently heated with Brand new hydronic gas heating, 5 spacious bedrooms with closets and a first floor laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
505 GROVE ST
505 Grove Street, Bridgeport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move into your twin home conveniently located close to shopping, transportation and major highways. Many updates throughout house but maintains that old charm. Enter into the open living room, high ceilings and laminate floors.
Results within 5 miles of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
17 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
34 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
16 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,228
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
City Guide for King of Prussia, PA

King of Prussia wasn't actually named after any royalty in Prussia. Instead, it was named after the King of Prussia Inn, a local tavern in the 18th century...which was named after Prussian royalty.

King of Prussia, PA was named after a bar. That’s right – the entire town is based around a local tavern, which was built by Welsh Quakers in 1719. The Tavern had an inn as well, and George Washington once stayed there in 1777.  The inn was eventually forced to move when Route 202 was built, however, the inn was preserved and eventually relocated and reopened in 2002. King of Prussia is maybe the most bustling suburb of nearby big city Pennsylvania. It was once described as adhering to the “edge city” phenomenon – that the heart of the development in a metropolitan area is not at the center of the city but in a suburb – in this case, not downtown Philly buy King of Prussia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in King of Prussia, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some King of Prussia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

King of Prussia 1 BedroomsKing of Prussia 2 BedroomsKing of Prussia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKing of Prussia 3 BedroomsKing of Prussia Accessible ApartmentsKing of Prussia Apartments under $1,300
King of Prussia Apartments with BalconyKing of Prussia Apartments with GarageKing of Prussia Apartments with GymKing of Prussia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKing of Prussia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKing of Prussia Apartments with Parking
King of Prussia Apartments with PoolKing of Prussia Apartments with Washer-DryerKing of Prussia Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing of Prussia Furnished ApartmentsKing of Prussia Pet Friendly PlacesKing of Prussia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PA
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DE

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University