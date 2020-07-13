244 Apartments for rent in King of Prussia, PA with parking
1 of 41
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 38
1 of 70
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 82
1 of 5
King of Prussia wasn't actually named after any royalty in Prussia. Instead, it was named after the King of Prussia Inn, a local tavern in the 18th century...which was named after Prussian royalty.
King of Prussia, PA was named after a bar. That’s right – the entire town is based around a local tavern, which was built by Welsh Quakers in 1719. The Tavern had an inn as well, and George Washington once stayed there in 1777. The inn was eventually forced to move when Route 202 was built, however, the inn was preserved and eventually relocated and reopened in 2002. King of Prussia is maybe the most bustling suburb of nearby big city Pennsylvania. It was once described as adhering to the “edge city” phenomenon – that the heart of the development in a metropolitan area is not at the center of the city but in a suburb – in this case, not downtown Philly buy King of Prussia. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some King of Prussia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.