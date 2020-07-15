Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Kennett Square, PA with garages

Kennett Square apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
603 MAGNOLIA COURT
603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2280 sqft
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town".
Results within 5 miles of Kennett Square

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
296 OLD KENNETT ROAD
296 Old Kennett Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5940 sqft
This stunning contemporary is the perfect place to practice social distancing. This 11.2 ac estate offers something for everyone. The focal point of the home is the LR and DR areas which are split by a beautiful twin column, double-sided fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Kennett Square
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,032
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
138 N Village Lane
138 North Village Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
138 N Village Lane Available 08/01/20 138 N Village Lane Pond Edge - Well maintained multi level interior townhome located in a quiet Cul de sac. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
132 HESS MILL ROAD
132 Hess Mill Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2288 sqft
Charming country colonial on 1 acre with attached 2 car garage. Lovely hardwood floorsthroughout main level,Huge family/great room with fireplace ready for your wood stove, diningarea, and enough room for an in home office.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
710 S BRANDYWINE STREET
710 South Brandywine Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1612 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent in West Chester Borough! 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room with sliders to a large deck, kitchen with plenty of counter space, finished basement with sliders to a patio and backyard, 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
119 FORSYTHIA DRIVE
119 Forsythia Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2465 sqft
Great home available in Meadowood! Red Clay School District! You enter this home on the lowest level which features a family room with fireplace, one bedroom, and the powder room.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1417 POCOPSON ROAD
1417 Pocopson Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
7421 sqft
Exceptional luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.2 bath custom colonial estate home by Blanton Builders with every upgrade imaginable nestled on a beautifully manicured 3.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westover Hills
16 WESTOVER CIR
16 Westover Circle, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Rarely available ranch home for rent in Westover Hills. Enjoy updated one-story living in one of Wilmington's most desirable communities. Enter the foyer to a nice open floor plan, fresh paint and refinished floors that flow through the entire home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE
741 Downingtown Pike, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,995
Excellent commercial property located on busy Rte 322 in West Chester. This property includes a 2-3 bay with room for 2 hydraulic lifts.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
43 MILLSTONE LN
43 Millstone Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Extensively renovated 3 story end unit townhome in the very desirable gated community of Rockland Mills. Enter this beautiful and meticulously cared for townhome through the spacious tile foyer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 ROXBURY CT
5 Roxbury Court, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5 ROXBURY CT in New Castle County. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Kennett Square, PA

Kennett Square apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

