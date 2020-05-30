306 WALNUT COURT WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

You MUST be 55 yeas of age or older to rent this 2nd floor unit, 2 bedroom apartment in a lovely 55+ community, conveniently located in the Borough of Kennett Square. The community is within walking distance of nearly everything you would need and connecting easily with the borough walking trails through Anson B Nixon Park and is next door to the Senior Center. Landlord pays the HOA fee which includes water, sewer, parking, snow removal and exterior maintenance. All electric kitchen and gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer in your own unit. One small pet is allowed with a nonrefundable pet deposit. Comes with one assigned parking spot. Don't hesitate to view this unit! Please note you must be 55 years in age.