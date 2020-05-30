All apartments in Kennett Square
306 WALNUT COURT WAY

306 Walnut Court Way · (610) 489-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 Walnut Court Way, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You MUST be 55 yeas of age or older to rent this 2nd floor unit, 2 bedroom apartment in a lovely 55+ community, conveniently located in the Borough of Kennett Square. The community is within walking distance of nearly everything you would need and connecting easily with the borough walking trails through Anson B Nixon Park and is next door to the Senior Center. Landlord pays the HOA fee which includes water, sewer, parking, snow removal and exterior maintenance. All electric kitchen and gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer in your own unit. One small pet is allowed with a nonrefundable pet deposit. Comes with one assigned parking spot. Don't hesitate to view this unit! Please note you must be 55 years in age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 WALNUT COURT WAY have any available units?
306 WALNUT COURT WAY has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 WALNUT COURT WAY have?
Some of 306 WALNUT COURT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 WALNUT COURT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
306 WALNUT COURT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 WALNUT COURT WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 WALNUT COURT WAY is pet friendly.
Does 306 WALNUT COURT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 306 WALNUT COURT WAY does offer parking.
Does 306 WALNUT COURT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 WALNUT COURT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 WALNUT COURT WAY have a pool?
No, 306 WALNUT COURT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 306 WALNUT COURT WAY have accessible units?
No, 306 WALNUT COURT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 306 WALNUT COURT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 WALNUT COURT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 WALNUT COURT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 WALNUT COURT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
