Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houserville
Find more places like 347 Creekside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houserville, PA
/
347 Creekside Dr
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
347 Creekside Dr
347 Creekside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
347 Creekside Drive, Houserville, PA 16801
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sewer and Trash Included in Rent
Suited For Professionals and Families
Features:
1 Car Garage
Close to Shopping
Located in Residential Neighborhood
Eat in Kitchen
Central Air
Partially Finished Basement
Yard
Deck
Washer/ Dryer Hook ups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 347 Creekside Dr have any available units?
347 Creekside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houserville, PA
.
What amenities does 347 Creekside Dr have?
Some of 347 Creekside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 347 Creekside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
347 Creekside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Creekside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 Creekside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 347 Creekside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 347 Creekside Dr offers parking.
Does 347 Creekside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Creekside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Creekside Dr have a pool?
No, 347 Creekside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 347 Creekside Dr have accessible units?
No, 347 Creekside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Creekside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Creekside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Creekside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 347 Creekside Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
State College, PA
Altoona, PA
Hollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA
Apartments Near Colleges
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus