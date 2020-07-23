/
/
centre county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
45 Apartments for rent in Centre County, PA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
35 Units Available
Orchard Park
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
Studio
$1,034
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Holmes Foster
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
State College South
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 15 at 07:16 PM
Contact for Availability
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$900
412 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1091 sqft
Located just steps from Penn State University's main campus. Residents have access to clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly units have picture windows and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 15 at 07:16 PM
Contact for Availability
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd, State College, PA
Studio
$820
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
910 sqft
Tired of downtown campus life? Bordered by trees, Vairo Village Apartments provides the same amenities only minutes away from Penn State University's Main Campus and charming downtown State College.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Villa Court
255 S Corl St, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
State College South
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
State College South
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$842
1 Bedroom
$998
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
Welcome to Riviera!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$878
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA
Studio
$866
1 Bedroom
$1,030
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Holmes Foster
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$882
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
One of State College's longest family run property management companies.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$916
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Fishburn Hill Road
127 Fishburn Hill Road, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
127 Fishburn Hill Road Available 08/01/20 Great location! Ranch house available early August - Great location right between Bellefonte & State College! *One floor! *3 Bedrooms *1 Bathroom Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
131 Amicus Drive
131 Amicus Dr, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1686 sqft
Brand New, Never Occupied 2-Story Townhome in Grays Pointe HOA - Be the very first occupant of this pristine, newly constructed 3-bedroom townhome in Grays Pointe, part of the Gray's Woods master-planned community, just a few miles from downtown
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Wiltree Court
222 Wiltree Ct, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2097 sqft
222 Wiltree Court Available 09/11/20 High-End 3 Bedroom Townhouse at Wiltree Court - If you are in the market for a beautifully appointed townhome, look no further than the 3-bedroom, multi-bath units in Wiltree Court Condo Association.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Farmington Lane
126 Farmington Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Single Family Home in Amberleigh HOA - Live in comfort and style in this modern rental in the Amberleigh neighborhood, located between State College and Bellefonte. Filled with bright, well-lit rooms, this 3-bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tusseyview
1419 South Allen Street
1419 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$1,450
1000 sqft
Top Floor 3-Bedroom Duplex with New Interior - Enjoy picturesque surroundings in this rental house on a beautiful tree-lined street in the quiet, Tusseyview neighborhood of State College, just 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
561 Marjorie Mae St
561 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
561 Marjorie Mae St Available 08/01/20 Act Fast, Townhouse Won't Last! (VIDEO TOUR) - Clean, spacious townhouse for rent in Stable Hill. The property is perfect for graduate students, young professionals or retirees looking to downsize.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
College Heights
531 Westview Ave
531 Westview Avenue, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
531 Westview Ave Available 08/01/20 Character & Charm Close to Campus (VIDEO TOUR) - Updated mid-century home in the College Heights neighborhood. Close to the Penn State campus and only 0.7 miles to the Nittany Lion Shrine.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
114 Washington Place
114 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
114 Washington Place Available 10/09/20 114 Washington Place - This gorgeous, two-story townhome located at Washington Place could be your perfect home. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
513 Marjorie Mae Street
513 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
513 Marjorie Mae Street Available 08/11/20 513 Marjorie Mae Street - Marjorie Mae Street offers very nice and convenient townhouses for rent in State College, PA. Unit 513 has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and comes with 2 covered parking spaces.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Marjorie Mae
501 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1280 sqft
501 Marjorie Mae Available 08/11/20 Affordable and Cozy Townhome with Most Utilities Included - Just a 10 minute drive to Penn State's University Park campus, the 3-bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown State College
500 East College Avenue
500 East College Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
Ask
500 East College Avenue, Unit 204 Available 08/19/20 High Rise Living Directly Across the Street from Campus - Located on the corner of Hetzel Street and College Avenue, Hetzel Plaza sits directly across from South Halls and Redifer Commons on the
