Apartment List
/
PA
/
state college
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:54 PM

48 Apartments for rent in State College, PA

📍
Highlands
State College South
Orchard Park
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Orchard Park
73 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
Studio
$1,034
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,264
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Villa Court
255 S Corl St, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$842
1 Bedroom
$998
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
Welcome to Riviera!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$878
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA
Studio
$866
1 Bedroom
$1,030
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Holmes Foster
Contact for Availability
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$882
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
One of State College's longest family run property management companies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Holmes Foster
Contact for Availability
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$916
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown State College
3 Units Available
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410
458 East College Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6
415 South Atherton Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
606 sqft
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 Available 08/19/20 Atherton House A-6 - Located only 3.5 blocks from campus, the Atherton House features spacious studio and 1-bedroom apartments in a quiet State College neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1
918 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1120 sqft
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 Available 08/11/20 918 Southgate Drive Unit #1 - Two Bedroom Townhome - Looking for a townhouse that is affordable and loaded with amenities? Then this beautiful townhouse located at 918 Southgate Drive is the answer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
456 East Beaver Avenue
456 East Beaver Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
456 East Beaver Avenue, Unit 206 Available 08/19/20 Overlook East Beaver Ave from your balcony in Beaver Terrace - In the center of it all Beaver Terrace offers convenience and amenitiesfor busy students and professionals alike.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
239 Easterly Parkway
239 Easterly Parkway, State College, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1550 sqft
239 Easterly Parkway Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - This newly constructed 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located on Easterly Parkway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
222 West Beaver Avenue
222 West Beaver Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
900 sqft
222 West Beaver Avenue, Unit #104 Available 08/19/20 Live that #collegelife at Beaver Plaza in Downtown State College - Located on Beaver Avenue just a block and a half from Allen Street, Beaver Plaza is at the center of everything #collegelife.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
804-31 Stratford Drive
804 Stratford Dr, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2 bedroom with loft available now! - Must see!! Unique loft style 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apartment available Now! * Master suite with private full bathroom and walk in closet * Second floor has loft bedroom with great closet space *

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown State College
1 Unit Available
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409
500 East College Avenue, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409 Available 08/19/20 Two Bedroom Student Apartment - Are you a fan of sleeping in on those bitter winter mornings? Then we have just the place for you.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
959 Southgate Drive
959 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
959 Southgate Drive Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse - This is a townhouse you do not want to miss out on! It has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
803-12 Stratford Drive
803 Stratford Dr, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
803-12 Stratford Drive Available 08/11/20 Most Utilities Included in Ground Level 1-Bedroom Condo with Private Patio - Simplify your living situation and your bills in this cozy and affordable 1-bedroom condo tucked away in Amitie I Condo

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
933 West Whitehall Road
933 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
700 sqft
933 West Whitehall Road, Unit #2 Available 08/11/20 Corner Unit! 1-Bedroom Condo with Easy Access to Areas of Interest - Feel like the Winner of the Condo Lottery in this affordable corner unit condo with most utilities included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
820 West Whitehall, Unit B3
820 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
986 sqft
Gas powered boiler heats with hot water baseboard. An AC unit (included) may be installed in a window in summer. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse, Close to bus stop, two parking spaces, Large bedrooms. Quiet area and close to town.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
867 Southgate Drive
867 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in State College. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

Median Rent in State College

Last updated Aug. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in State College is $823, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $996.
Studio
$822
1 Bed
$823
2 Beds
$996
3+ Beds
$1,383
City GuideState College
State College, Pennsylvania

Hey there welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for your State College, Pennsylvania apartment hunting escapades! State College, home of more than 84,000 students and 23,000 faculty and staff at the legendary Penn State University, is the quintessential American college town. Boasting a wide range of both inexpensive and luxurious rental properties, the city is also an ideal living locale for budget-minded leasers and big spenders alike. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in “Happy Valley?” Then start scouring through the listings in this handy little apartment finder, and you’ll be whooping it up with Pennsylvania’s finest (and craziest!) before you know it!

With renters accounting for 75 percent of the city’s residents, it should come as no surprise that tons of apartments are readily available in State College. These rental properties run the gamut from inexpensive (in the $750 range) to expensive (approaching $1800), depending on size and amenities. Whether you’re a penny pinching student on a Ramen Noodle and Natty Light diet, a high-roller in the market for an apartment with boatloads of flash and dazzle, or anyone in between, you’ll find no shortage of suitable renting options in our listings. Move-in specials tend to pop up frequently, especially in the mid-summer months just prior to the spring semester, so keep your eyes peeled for the super sweet leasing deals that property mangers frequently offer.

Pet-friendly apartments for rent in State College, Pennsylvania are surprisingly easy to come by, as are furnished rentals and short-term leases. Amenities differ from complex to complex, but fortunately, even many of the inexpensive apartments in State College offer decent perks including patios/balconies, on-site laundry facilities, free parking, and the like. At the more luxurious rental properties in State College, amenities tend to be top-notch and usually feature utilities, renovated interiors, 1100-plus square feet of living space, and bird’s eye views of the city. Nearly every apartment for rent in State College is located within stumbling… we mean, walking… distance of the compact University/downtown area, providing students, faculty, and everyone else easy access to work and the various entertainment options that dot the city’s streets.

You probably already know that State College is widely considered one of the top party cities in America – with more than 20 sports bars, nightclubs, beer dives, and live music venues situated within a mile of each other, you might want to bring along plenty of Chaser Plus hangover pills! Factor in one of America’s lowest unemployment rates and some of the most laid-back, friendly people you’ll find anywhere, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Nittany Lions Land!

So without further ado, let’s get down to business and start firing through the listings in search of your dream dwellings. Best of luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in State College?
In State College, the median rent is $822 for a studio, $823 for a 1-bedroom, $996 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,383 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in State College, check out our monthly State College Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in State College?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in State College include Highlands, State College South, and Orchard Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around State College?
Some of the colleges located in the State College area include Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to State College?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to State College from include Altoona, Hollidaysburg, and Lock Haven.

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with ParkingState College Dog Friendly Apartments
State College Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA