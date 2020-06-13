48 Apartments for rent in State College, PA

State College, Pennsylvania

Hey there welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for your State College, Pennsylvania apartment hunting escapades! State College, home of more than 84,000 students and 23,000 faculty and staff at the legendary Penn State University, is the quintessential American college town. Boasting a wide range of both inexpensive and luxurious rental properties, the city is also an ideal living locale for budget-minded leasers and big spenders alike. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in “Happy Valley?” Then start scouring through the listings in this handy little apartment finder, and you’ll be whooping it up with Pennsylvania’s finest (and craziest!) before you know it!

With renters accounting for 75 percent of the city’s residents, it should come as no surprise that tons of apartments are readily available in State College. These rental properties run the gamut from inexpensive (in the $750 range) to expensive (approaching $1800), depending on size and amenities. Whether you’re a penny pinching student on a Ramen Noodle and Natty Light diet, a high-roller in the market for an apartment with boatloads of flash and dazzle, or anyone in between, you’ll find no shortage of suitable renting options in our listings. Move-in specials tend to pop up frequently, especially in the mid-summer months just prior to the spring semester, so keep your eyes peeled for the super sweet leasing deals that property mangers frequently offer.

Pet-friendly apartments for rent in State College, Pennsylvania are surprisingly easy to come by, as are furnished rentals and short-term leases. Amenities differ from complex to complex, but fortunately, even many of the inexpensive apartments in State College offer decent perks including patios/balconies, on-site laundry facilities, free parking, and the like. At the more luxurious rental properties in State College, amenities tend to be top-notch and usually feature utilities, renovated interiors, 1100-plus square feet of living space, and bird’s eye views of the city. Nearly every apartment for rent in State College is located within stumbling… we mean, walking… distance of the compact University/downtown area, providing students, faculty, and everyone else easy access to work and the various entertainment options that dot the city’s streets.

You probably already know that State College is widely considered one of the top party cities in America – with more than 20 sports bars, nightclubs, beer dives, and live music venues situated within a mile of each other, you might want to bring along plenty of Chaser Plus hangover pills! Factor in one of America’s lowest unemployment rates and some of the most laid-back, friendly people you’ll find anywhere, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Nittany Lions Land!

So without further ado, let’s get down to business and start firing through the listings in search of your dream dwellings. Best of luck and happy hunting!