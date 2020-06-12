3 Apartments for rent in Lock Haven, PA

/
Lock Haven
Apartments for rent in Lock Haven, PA
26 N. Jones St.
26 North Jones Street, Lock Haven, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1294 sqft
Close to Everything! - You don't want to miss this beautiful two bedroom, 2.5 bath house! Washer and Dryer are included in the basement. Natural Gas heat, with gas fireplace in the living room. Updated kitchen.
124 NORTH FAIRVIEW
124 North Fairview Street, Lock Haven, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
4 Bedroom Close to Campus! - This 4 bedroom house has plenty of space and a great yard. It has 2 full bathrooms to make mornings go smoothly. Large bedrooms and room for everyone. Off street parking is provided.
35 Peters Ave
35 Peter's Avenue, Beech Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Newly Updated Country Ranch with lots of Amenities! - Fully Remodeled! This ranch single family home is ready for a new resident It has been freshly painted, has new carpet in Living Room and Family room, and Tile in the kitchen for easy clean up.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lock Haven rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,160.
Some of the colleges located in the Lock Haven area include Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, and Pennsylvania College of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lock Haven from include State College, Williamsport, and Wellsboro.