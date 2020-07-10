/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
54 Apartments for rent in Hatfield, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.
Results within 5 miles of Hatfield
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
15 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
16 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25 DELANCY COURT
25 Delancy Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Beautiful home which has recently been completely remodeled! The kitchen has new custom modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
23 N Front St
23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
708 SPRINGHOUSE COURT
708 Springhouse Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1591 sqft
ATTENTION: Prospective Tenants!! As of the first two weeks of July 2020...the entire interior of this house is being professionally painted and all new carpets are being professionally installed. Pets will be considered at landlord's discretion.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
104 COUNTRY CLUB DR
104 Country Club Drive, Montgomeryville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Former model home at PineCrest. Excellent Location and Spectacular views overlooking pond and 2 fairways. Granite counter top Large kitchen with island and breakfast room plus serving pantry. Slider to deck to enjoy even more spectacular views.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
407 STOCKTON COURT
407 Stockton Court, Montgomeryville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
991 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath, ready to move in first floor unit nestled in the heart of Montgomery Township.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD
106 Skippack Creek Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2126 sqft
Talk about peace and tranquility! This private setting offers beautiful landscaping, rustic setting backs up to wooded area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
31 W CHESTNUT STREET
31 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2nd floor 2 BR / 1 Bath unit is available for rent beginning July 1, 2020. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat & hot water) and cable/internet service. Property owner pays for water/sewer and trash.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Revere Drive
401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972 Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
404 FREEDOM CIRCLE
404 Freedom Circle, Kulpsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor Easy-entry unit. It has beautiful new engineering wood floor, totally renovated, LR, DR, Eat-in-kitchen, 2BR, 1 1/2 baths, updated kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.
