/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 PM
39 Apartments for rent in Harleysville, PA with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Village Square
422 Main St, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,252
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
875 sqft
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments. Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Harleysville
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
71 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$935
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
23 N Front St
23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10
60 South County Line Road, Souderton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
Top Floor Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Revere Drive
401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972 Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
Results within 10 miles of Harleysville
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
16 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
12 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
17 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Similar Pages
Harleysville 1 BedroomsHarleysville 2 BedroomsHarleysville Apartments with BalconyHarleysville Apartments with Gym
Harleysville Apartments with ParkingHarleysville Apartments with PoolHarleysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PADowningtown, PAMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PA