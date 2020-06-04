603 S RIDGEWAY AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

UNBELIEVABLE. Rental Opportunity in Interboro School District. Completely Renovated, professionally updated, and meticulously designed. This place is the perfect one floor living set up! Walk in to the Three Season Room complete with Vinyl Plank Flooring, Enter the First Floor complete with Refinished Original Hardwood Flooring, Wide Open Floor Plan, Magazine Quality kitchen with Cool Grey Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Plank Flooring and Brand New Stainless Appliances. Three Spacious Bedrooms, Completely remodeled Hall bathroom and more! Private Deck and Rear Yard as well as shared driveway for parking! Basement is unfinished with powder room and plenty of space for use if needed.