Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:13 AM

603 S RIDGEWAY AVE

603 South Ridgeway Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

603 South Ridgeway Avenue, Glenolden, PA 19036

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
UNBELIEVABLE. Rental Opportunity in Interboro School District. Completely Renovated, professionally updated, and meticulously designed. This place is the perfect one floor living set up! Walk in to the Three Season Room complete with Vinyl Plank Flooring, Enter the First Floor complete with Refinished Original Hardwood Flooring, Wide Open Floor Plan, Magazine Quality kitchen with Cool Grey Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Plank Flooring and Brand New Stainless Appliances. Three Spacious Bedrooms, Completely remodeled Hall bathroom and more! Private Deck and Rear Yard as well as shared driveway for parking! Basement is unfinished with powder room and plenty of space for use if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE have any available units?
603 S RIDGEWAY AVE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE have?
Some of 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
603 S RIDGEWAY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenolden.
Does 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE does offer parking.
Does 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE have a pool?
No, 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE have accessible units?
No, 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 S RIDGEWAY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
