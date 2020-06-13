All apartments in Glassport
718 Monongahela Ave

718 Monongahela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

718 Monongahela Avenue, Glassport, PA 15045

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 story half duplex - Property Id: 281082

recently remodeled newer lamanite new rug on second floor yard in front sets back from street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281082
Property Id 281082

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5784653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Monongahela Ave have any available units?
718 Monongahela Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassport, PA.
What amenities does 718 Monongahela Ave have?
Some of 718 Monongahela Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Monongahela Ave currently offering any rent specials?
718 Monongahela Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Monongahela Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Monongahela Ave is pet friendly.
Does 718 Monongahela Ave offer parking?
No, 718 Monongahela Ave does not offer parking.
Does 718 Monongahela Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Monongahela Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Monongahela Ave have a pool?
No, 718 Monongahela Ave does not have a pool.
Does 718 Monongahela Ave have accessible units?
No, 718 Monongahela Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Monongahela Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Monongahela Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Monongahela Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Monongahela Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
