Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

59 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Feasterville, PA

Finding an apartment in Feasterville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Feasterville
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Somerton
2 Units Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,895
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Last updated June 11 at 06:46pm
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
Somerton
6 Units Available
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with central air and heat, spacious closets, and new windows. Close to Neshaminy Mall and Lorimer Park. Close to SEPTA rail stations for convenient transportation around Philadelphia.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1311 BRISTOL ROAD
1311 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment WITH separate entrance to unit AND basement! Kitchen is newer with plenty of cabinets and sunlight! Spacious living room and dining area just off of the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Somerton
1 Unit Available
13675 PHILMONT AVENUE
13675 Philmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Second floor, 2,000 sq ft condo in Chancellors Court, North East Philadelphia (Philmont and Bustleton Ave). 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, very large (17" x 22") loft. Open floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Feasterville
Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
42 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pennypack
1 Unit Available
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Feasterville, PA

Finding an apartment in Feasterville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

