26 PARKSIDE DRIVE

patio / balcony garage

This one floor carriage home is located in the lovely Stoltzfus-built community of Parkside bordering Elverson's Livingood Park. A bright eat in kitchen with window seat boasts generous counter and cabinetry. Geothermal heating/cooling provides affordable comfort. An attached two car side entry garage is complete with utility tub, storage shelves and pull down stairs for storage above. All bedrooms, great room, kitchen and laundry are creatively positioned on one floor. French doors from the great room lead to a deck, providing a northern view of Chester County farmland and beautiful sunsets. Bordering the Livingood Park in Elverson, this carriage home is within walking distance to the Twin Valley Elementary Center. Availability is July 15.