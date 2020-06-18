All apartments in Elverson
26 PARKSIDE DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

26 PARKSIDE DRIVE

26 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 Parkside Drive, Elverson, PA 19520

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one floor carriage home is located in the lovely Stoltzfus-built community of Parkside bordering Elverson's Livingood Park. A bright eat in kitchen with window seat boasts generous counter and cabinetry. Geothermal heating/cooling provides affordable comfort. An attached two car side entry garage is complete with utility tub, storage shelves and pull down stairs for storage above. All bedrooms, great room, kitchen and laundry are creatively positioned on one floor. French doors from the great room lead to a deck, providing a northern view of Chester County farmland and beautiful sunsets. Bordering the Livingood Park in Elverson, this carriage home is within walking distance to the Twin Valley Elementary Center. Availability is July 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
26 PARKSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elverson, PA.
Is 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
26 PARKSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elverson.
Does 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 PARKSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
