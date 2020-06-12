/
2 bedroom apartments
2 bedroom apartments
96 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eddington, PA
47 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Eddington
25 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Eddington
24 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
16 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
7 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
713 sqft
Great location, close to highways, dining and shopping. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, storage facilities and 24 hour emergency maintenance.
1 Unit Available
429 Saint Mihiel Dr
429 Saint Michel Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Riverside Norse - Property Id: 299780 At Riverside Norse Apartments in Riverside, you've discovered your new place. These apartments are located in the 08075 area of Riverside.
1 Unit Available
19 Roxburn Place CLOSED 03/24/2020
19 Roxburn Place, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhome in Willingboro! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Academy Gardens
1 Unit Available
9519 FORDHAM ROAD
9519 Fordham Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1778 sqft
Available Immediately - This 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Unit in a well kept duplex offers its new tenant sole use of front patio, shared rear driveway, shared built-in garage, storage unit in basement and laundry hook-ups.
Torresdale
1 Unit Available
4245 LYMAN DRIVE
4245 Lyman Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with tub. This is a duplex. Actual square feet is 900. Hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, peninsula island with seating for 3.
Academy Gardens
1 Unit Available
9170 FRANKFORD AVENUE
9170 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2000 sqft
Beautifully maintained upper level apartment. Spacious living room with hardwood floor. Central air, stove, refrigerator, microwave included. Single car parking in rear of building. No basement access, pets or smoking.
1 Unit Available
3 REGENT COURT
3 Regent Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy 2-bedroom townhouse decorated in neutral tones. You'll enjoy your living room, formal dining room, and easy access kitchen on the first level. Washer/dryer are located just behind the kitchen.
North Torresdale
1 Unit Available
3333 Comly Road # 31
3333 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community. Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet.
1 Unit Available
616 COVENTRY LANE
616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining.
Aston - Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
9465 WOODBRIDGE RD #1
9465 Woodbridge Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeous remodeled two-bedroom second-floor duplex: large family room, dining room, and galley kitchen. There are two bedrooms with oversized closets with a full bath and in-unit laundry. It is located close to major roads and shopping.
1 Unit Available
47 S BRIDGEBORO STREET
47 South Bridgeboro Street, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
995 sqft
Affordable 2nd and 3rd floor rental offered at a great rental price for Delran. Brand new carpets in living room and bedroom and steps. Additional 2nd bedroom and extra room ideal for playroom or office on 3rd floor.
1 Unit Available
69 SPRING GARDEN STREET
69 Spring Garden Street, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1592 sqft
This second floor apartment is bright and spacious. There is a kitchen with large eating area, bedroom, living room and bath on the main level. Upstairs is another very large bedroom. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1 Unit Available
1905 Fernbrook Ave FERNBROOK AVENUE
1905 Fernbrook Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1905 Fernbrook Ave FERNBROOK AVENUE in Bucks County. View photos, descriptions and more!
