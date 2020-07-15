Apartment List
539 Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA with balconies

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kellyville
170 BLANCHARD RD
170 Blanchard Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Look no further. Ready to move into 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Townhouse boasts a newer kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer heater. Small Recreation Room in basement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Garrettford
4024 Ellendale Road
4024 Ellendale Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
This beautiful colonial twin is located on a quiet, well-kept street. It has been recently renovated and ready to live in.
Results within 1 mile of Drexel Hill

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
515 TWIN OAKS DR
515 Twin Oaks Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this extremely well cared for single-family home right in the heart of Chatham Park, Conveniently located across from Chatham Park Elementary school. Enjoy fall nights under this wonderful covered front porch.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pilgrim Gardens
148 TREATY ROAD
148 Treaty Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated home in the Pilgrim Gardens section of Haverford Township available for rent immediately! Newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile, and top of the line appliances. Newer high velocity central air system.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
230 CRESTWOOD DR
230 Crestwood Drive, Clifton Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Welcome to 230 Crestwood Drive, One of Westbrook Parks' Finest! Great Rental Opportunity in Upper Upper Darby Township! Featuring: Welcoming Fenced Front Yard w/ Covered Front Patio, Large & Bright Formal Living Room, Charming Formal Dining Room,

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front
Results within 5 miles of Drexel Hill
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
31 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:09 PM
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:55 AM
4 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,260
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
10 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
8 Units Available
Overbrook
Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
The apartment homes at Haverford Court Apartments in Philadelphia, PA feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
816 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 15 at 02:26 PM
2 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$750
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new place at Madison Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The location in Philadelphia's 19139 area is an ideal place for residents. Make sure you to see the available floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
3 Units Available
Wynnewood
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 05:20 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Hill
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Minutes from Septa Train and bus transportation. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances, walnut plank flooring, and modern layouts. A newly constructed community near cultural events and parks.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 05:51 PM
2 Units Available
Walnut Hill
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$815
293 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
315 sqft
Discover your new home at Terrace Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. This apartment community is located on Spruce St. in the 19139 area of Philadelphia. Come for a visit to check out the current floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
3 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
Edgewater
1000 Darby Road, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
867 sqft
Welcome home to Edgewater Apartments, an enchanting apartment community with tranquil water views located in Prospect Park, PA. These large apartment homes sit right on the edge of a pristine nature preserve, providing a beautiful water views.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunlap
20 North 51st Street
20 North 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
875 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 Experience city-living in this beautiful, fully renovated apartment featuring 2 spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The interior of this property feels and looks brand new! You will be delighted with the open floor plan.
City Guide for Drexel Hill, PA

Former home to both Ed McMahon and Dick Clark. Talk about living with the stars!

Drexel Hill is located in Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Because of it’s proximity to Center City, Philadelphia, it is considered part of Philly’s metropolitan area. It has a population of around 30,000. It was home to a number of TV personalities as well as singer Jim Croce and Nobel Prize winning Chemist Alan Graham. Seems like this place churns out a lot of celebrities, so be on the look out for folks with dark sunglasses on – you just might recognize them on a visit home! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Drexel Hill, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Drexel Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

