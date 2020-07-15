539 Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA with balconies

Former home to both Ed McMahon and Dick Clark. Talk about living with the stars!

Drexel Hill is located in Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Because of it’s proximity to Center City, Philadelphia, it is considered part of Philly’s metropolitan area. It has a population of around 30,000. It was home to a number of TV personalities as well as singer Jim Croce and Nobel Prize winning Chemist Alan Graham. Seems like this place churns out a lot of celebrities, so be on the look out for folks with dark sunglasses on – you just might recognize them on a visit home! See more