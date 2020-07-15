539 Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA with balconies
Former home to both Ed McMahon and Dick Clark. Talk about living with the stars!
Drexel Hill is located in Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Because of it’s proximity to Center City, Philadelphia, it is considered part of Philly’s metropolitan area. It has a population of around 30,000. It was home to a number of TV personalities as well as singer Jim Croce and Nobel Prize winning Chemist Alan Graham. Seems like this place churns out a lot of celebrities, so be on the look out for folks with dark sunglasses on – you just might recognize them on a visit home! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Drexel Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.