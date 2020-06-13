Apartment List
/
PA
/
downingtown
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Downingtown, PA

Finding an apartment in Downingtown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1215 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Downingtown
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
46 Units Available
Marchwood Apartment Homes
105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
22 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
109 CONWAY COURT
109 Conway Court, Lionville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1760 sqft
Virtual tour at https://youtu.be/2leyCEmO2RI One of the nicest units on THE best lot in desirable Rhondda. Downingtown East High School, Lionville Middle School, and Lionville Elementary.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
599 OLD HORSESHOE PIKE
599 Old Horseshoe Pike, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3920 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen, new Carpet and Paint. Electric heat with Central Air Conditioning! One off-street parking space is included. Close to DCCC Downingtown campus. NO LAUNDRY IS AVAILABLE AT THIS BUILDING.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
533 PICKERING STATION DRIVE
533 Pickering Station Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1742 sqft
It will be difficult to find a better location than this! This upgraded townhome in the popular Pickering Station community is a MUST-SEE property! With truly move-in ready interiors, this home has recently been updated with a brand new kitchen
Results within 10 miles of Downingtown
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
46 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
840 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,312
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
17 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated March 16 at 08:47pm
$
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Walnut Hill Rd Apt D18
207 Walnut Hill Road, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
979 sqft
This gorgeous townhouse is situated is a quiet community conveniently located near Rt.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Downingtown, PA

Finding an apartment in Downingtown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Downingtown 1 BedroomsDowningtown 2 BedroomsDowningtown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDowningtown 3 BedroomsDowningtown Accessible Apartments
Downingtown Apartments with BalconyDowningtown Apartments with GarageDowningtown Apartments with GymDowningtown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDowningtown Apartments with Parking
Downingtown Apartments with PoolDowningtown Apartments with Washer-DryerDowningtown Dog Friendly ApartmentsDowningtown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PA
Media, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJAudubon, PACarneys Point, NJLeola, PAHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAShillington, PACollegeville, PANorth East, MDThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware