apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 PM
30 Apartments for rent in Downingtown, PA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1215 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
0 PAR LANE
0 Park Lane, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1920 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Out Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails, & a 18 Hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.
Results within 5 miles of Downingtown
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Last updated July 13 at 08:47am
11 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
27 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
132 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
196 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
253 FLAGSTONE ROAD
253 Flagstone, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1380 sqft
Immaculate Town home in desirable Byers Station. Many upgrades and features make this the best rental value in this area, large living room, formal dining room,( can also be Rec.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
563 ASTOR SQUARE
563 Astor Square, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
Popular Exton Station first floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath one-floor living is in a good location within the Neighborhood. Conveniently located to major highways, septa rail, shopping, restaurants, and WC borough.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.
1 of 16
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
510 WELLINGTON SQUARE
510 Wellington Square, Eagleview, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2280 sqft
Rare Rental opportunity at Chester County's premier luxury condominium - Wellington at Eagleview . Fabulous Palmetto corner end unit with ~2284 interior square feet of luxury living space. Features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
247 SILLS LANE
247 Sills Ln, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1776 sqft
End unit townhouse for rent in the desirable Applecross Country Club.The Community offers golf course,walking trails, and the clubhouse features large indoor and outdoor pools, recreation rooms, game and fitness facility.
Results within 10 miles of Downingtown
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
17 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
35 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
19 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
7 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,898
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
46 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
19 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
