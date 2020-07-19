Rent Calculator
Home
/
Delaware County, PA
/
826 SOUTH AVENUE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
826 SOUTH AVENUE
826 South Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
826 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA 19018
Clifton Heights
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pictures soon. completely rehabbed unit. Granite and stainless kitchen. In building laundry and storage bin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 826 SOUTH AVENUE have any available units?
826 SOUTH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Delaware County, PA
.
Is 826 SOUTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
826 SOUTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 SOUTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 826 SOUTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Delaware County
.
Does 826 SOUTH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 826 SOUTH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 826 SOUTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 SOUTH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 SOUTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 826 SOUTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 826 SOUTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 826 SOUTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 826 SOUTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 SOUTH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 SOUTH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 SOUTH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
