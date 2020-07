Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pet friendly parking

1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.



If you are looking for a place to call home that offers plenty of space and a cozy feel this may be the home for you!



-If interested in scheduling a tour give me a call at 717-889-0515 extension 201



No Cats Allowed



