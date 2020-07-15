All apartments in Dauphin County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

1492 Mapledale Rd

1492 Mapledale Road · (717) 367-0300
Location

1492 Mapledale Road, Dauphin County, PA 17022

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1127 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 This single family two bedroom home is located in a rural area with beautiful scenic views. This property has a pasture and two separate detached garages. The kitchen features a built-in china closet and an abundant amount of storage. An attic provides additional storage space. The range, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. One dog under 30 lbs and a minimum of one year old is permitted with a refundable pet deposit, and outdoor animals will be considered. Conewago Township and Lower Dauphin School District. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.

TENANT PAYS: Oil, Electric, Trash
LANDLORD PAYS: (Well Water & Septic)

PETS: One dog under 30 lbs and outdoor animals will be considered

Preferred Realty Management
26 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Office: (717) 367-0300
www.preferredrealty.com

(RLNE1040389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 Mapledale Rd have any available units?
1492 Mapledale Rd has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1492 Mapledale Rd have?
Some of 1492 Mapledale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1492 Mapledale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1492 Mapledale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 Mapledale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1492 Mapledale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dauphin County.
Does 1492 Mapledale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1492 Mapledale Rd offers parking.
Does 1492 Mapledale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1492 Mapledale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 Mapledale Rd have a pool?
No, 1492 Mapledale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1492 Mapledale Rd have accessible units?
No, 1492 Mapledale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 Mapledale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1492 Mapledale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1492 Mapledale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1492 Mapledale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
