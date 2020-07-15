1492 Mapledale Rd

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 This single family two bedroom home is located in a rural area with beautiful scenic views. This property has a pasture and two separate detached garages. The kitchen features a built-in china closet and an abundant amount of storage. An attic provides additional storage space. The range, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. One dog under 30 lbs and a minimum of one year old is permitted with a refundable pet deposit, and outdoor animals will be considered. Conewago Township and Lower Dauphin School District. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.



TENANT PAYS: Oil, Electric, Trash

LANDLORD PAYS: (Well Water & Septic)



PETS: One dog under 30 lbs and outdoor animals will be considered



Preferred Realty Management

26 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Office: (717) 367-0300

www.preferredrealty.com



