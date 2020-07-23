All apartments in Dauphin County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1021 2nd Ave

1021 2nd Avenue · (717) 736-7126
Location

1021 2nd Avenue, Dauphin County, PA 17113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 2nd Ave · Avail. Aug 15

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1021 2nd Ave Available 08/15/20 2 bed/1.5 bath townhome in Oberlin - Unit is recently vacant and will be ready for occupancy in 30 days. Photos shown are before rehab (to include new carpet and fresh paint) has taken place and will be updated when complete.

2 bedroom and 1.5 bath (including first floor powder room) with a fenced in back yard located in Oberlin close to shopping and highways. This unit will not last long!!

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

The paragraph describing the unit:

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None. Tenant pays ALL UTILITIES including water, sewer, trash, electric and gas.

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 2nd Ave have any available units?
1021 2nd Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 2nd Ave have?
Some of 1021 2nd Ave's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1021 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1021 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dauphin County.
Does 1021 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 1021 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1021 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 1021 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1021 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1021 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 2nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
