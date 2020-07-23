Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

1021 2nd Ave Available 08/15/20 2 bed/1.5 bath townhome in Oberlin - Unit is recently vacant and will be ready for occupancy in 30 days. Photos shown are before rehab (to include new carpet and fresh paint) has taken place and will be updated when complete.



2 bedroom and 1.5 bath (including first floor powder room) with a fenced in back yard located in Oberlin close to shopping and highways. This unit will not last long!!



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.



Utilities included in the lease: None. Tenant pays ALL UTILITIES including water, sewer, trash, electric and gas.



Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936353)