51 N 9TH STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:39 AM

51 N 9TH STREET

51 North 9th Street · (610) 687-2900
Location

51 North 9th Street, Darby, PA 19023
Darby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This freshly renovated and updated twin is ready for new renters! With 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, this rental is perfect for a small family or a young couple with some room to grow with an office and extra room. Don~t miss this newly updated home. It~s distinct features are located throughout the home. New appliances, fully renovated bathroom and fresh paint throughout. It~s open floor concept will give you tons of room to breathe on your main living floor right when you walk in. It~s charming vibe throughout will make you feel cozy and right at home the moment you walk in. Other notable features include: Brand new Central Air, Fresh Paint Throughout, Updated laminated floors everywhere, new kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer hookups right on the main floor. Convenience and style meet in this perfect new twin rental. Come see this freshly renovated home at an affordable price, today! Tenants pay for all utilities. No Pets. Minimum credit score of 600. Income requirements. No criminal background. No prior evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 N 9TH STREET have any available units?
51 N 9TH STREET has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 51 N 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
51 N 9TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 N 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 51 N 9TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darby.
Does 51 N 9TH STREET offer parking?
No, 51 N 9TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 51 N 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 N 9TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 N 9TH STREET have a pool?
No, 51 N 9TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 51 N 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 51 N 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 51 N 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 N 9TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 N 9TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51 N 9TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
