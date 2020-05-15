51 N 9TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This freshly renovated and updated twin is ready for new renters! With 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, this rental is perfect for a small family or a young couple with some room to grow with an office and extra room. Don~t miss this newly updated home. It~s distinct features are located throughout the home. New appliances, fully renovated bathroom and fresh paint throughout. It~s open floor concept will give you tons of room to breathe on your main living floor right when you walk in. It~s charming vibe throughout will make you feel cozy and right at home the moment you walk in. Other notable features include: Brand new Central Air, Fresh Paint Throughout, Updated laminated floors everywhere, new kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer hookups right on the main floor. Convenience and style meet in this perfect new twin rental. Come see this freshly renovated home at an affordable price, today! Tenants pay for all utilities. No Pets. Minimum credit score of 600. Income requirements. No criminal background. No prior evictions.