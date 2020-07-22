All apartments in Darby
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

304 Berbro Street

304 Berbro Street · (610) 565-0550
Location

304 Berbro Street, Darby, PA 19023
Darby

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Berbro Street · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Welcome to 304 Berbro St! 3 bed, 1 bath for $1,300 per month. Fully renovated from top to bottom. Enter through covered front porch. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. New ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen is brand new with white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, all new appliances, new floor and granite countertop. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a fully remodeled bathroom with new tile, new tub, new fixtures. Basement is unfinished with washer and dryer provided. 3 months total to move in.

MUST HAVE:
-550 credit score with no more than $1,000 in collections
-No major criminal history
-No prior evictions or judgements on your record
-Verifiable income, 3 times the rent

Due to COVID19 we are not scheduling individual showings UNLESS you are pre approved. Submit your application online at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies.

(RLNE5913907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

