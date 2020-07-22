304 Berbro Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Welcome to 304 Berbro St! 3 bed, 1 bath for $1,300 per month. Fully renovated from top to bottom. Enter through covered front porch. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. New ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen is brand new with white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, all new appliances, new floor and granite countertop. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a fully remodeled bathroom with new tile, new tub, new fixtures. Basement is unfinished with washer and dryer provided. 3 months total to move in.



MUST HAVE:

-550 credit score with no more than $1,000 in collections

-No major criminal history

-No prior evictions or judgements on your record

-Verifiable income, 3 times the rent



Due to COVID19 we are not scheduling individual showings UNLESS you are pre approved. Submit your application online at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies.



(RLNE5913907)