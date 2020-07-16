738 ERFORD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.



Special features include off-street parking, fenced-in yard, hardwood floors throughout, front/side entrances, basement storage, close to major highways, restaurants, and shopping.



The Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for snow removal and lawn care. The heat source is gas.



2 Pets (max) are permitted with a $250 pet fee. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.



East Pennsboro School District



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



For leasing information, please call Lauri Nay 717-690-0462.



(RLNE5651859)