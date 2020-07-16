All apartments in Cumberland County
Find more places like 738 ERFORD RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland County, PA
/
738 ERFORD RD
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

738 ERFORD RD

738 Erford Road · (717) 690-0462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA 17011

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 738 ERFORD RD · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.

Special features include off-street parking, fenced-in yard, hardwood floors throughout, front/side entrances, basement storage, close to major highways, restaurants, and shopping.

The Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for snow removal and lawn care. The heat source is gas.

2 Pets (max) are permitted with a $250 pet fee. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.

East Pennsboro School District

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

For leasing information, please call Lauri Nay 717-690-0462.

(RLNE5651859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 ERFORD RD have any available units?
738 ERFORD RD has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 ERFORD RD have?
Some of 738 ERFORD RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 ERFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
738 ERFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 ERFORD RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 ERFORD RD is pet friendly.
Does 738 ERFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 738 ERFORD RD offers parking.
Does 738 ERFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 ERFORD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 ERFORD RD have a pool?
No, 738 ERFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 738 ERFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 738 ERFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 738 ERFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 ERFORD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 ERFORD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 ERFORD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 738 ERFORD RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Overlook
150 Erford Rd
Camp Hill, PA 17011
The Creek - College Living
2 Morningstar Ln
Shippensburg, PA 17257

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDTowson, MDOwings Mills, MDState College, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PAPikesville, MDYork, PAHagerstown, MDRandallstown, MDReisterstown, MD
Lebanon, PALutherville, MDWestminster, MDBallenger Creek, MDHanover, PAColonial Park, PADover, PACarlisle, PAChambersburg, PACamp Hill, PAShippensburg, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Shiloh, PAWest York, PAGettysburg, PAGrantley, PAMiddletown, PAManchester, PAParkville, PASpry, PAEast York, PAHershey, PAGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegePennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
York College of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity