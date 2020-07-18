5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly

Experience a creekside lifestyle while being in the heart of sought after Hampden Township and Cumberland Valley School District. Easy access to all major highways as well as grocery stores and restaurants. Explore the Appalachian trail, hang out by a bonfire in the evening or just sit in the creek. This beautiful and well maintained home is available 10/1/2020. 1 year lease minimum, no cats, all other pets negotiable, full application and background check are required. Option to lease furnished at $2,500