Cumberland County, PA
5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:31 PM

5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD

5106 Erbs Bridge Road · (717) 775-7000
Location

5106 Erbs Bridge Road, Cumberland County, PA 17050

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2873 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Experience a creekside lifestyle while being in the heart of sought after Hampden Township and Cumberland Valley School District. Easy access to all major highways as well as grocery stores and restaurants. Explore the Appalachian trail, hang out by a bonfire in the evening or just sit in the creek. This beautiful and well maintained home is available 10/1/2020. 1 year lease minimum, no cats, all other pets negotiable, full application and background check are required. Option to lease furnished at $2,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
