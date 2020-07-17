All apartments in Cumberland County
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A

3030 Meridian Cmns · (717) 690-0462
Location

3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA 17055

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome, Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community."

This home has an open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings (which lets in a lot of natural light) and is perfect for entertaining the whole family.

The kitchen has a granite breakfast bar and if fully equipped with appliances.

The second floor has two bedrooms, and the third floor is the spacious private master suite. Washer and dryer are included for your convenience.

The Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. The HOA fee is included and covers lawn care and snow removal. The heat source is gas/forced air.

PETS? Small dogs only (up to 30lbs) with a pet fee. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.

Applications required prior to showing.

Application process
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find the property, click apply

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

For leasing information, please call Lauri Nay 717-690-0652 or Camphill@ahpm.biz.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5799447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A have any available units?
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A have?
Some of 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A is pet friendly.
Does 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A offer parking?
Yes, 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A offers parking.
Does 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A have a pool?
No, 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A has units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A does not have units with air conditioning.
