Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome, Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community."



This home has an open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings (which lets in a lot of natural light) and is perfect for entertaining the whole family.



The kitchen has a granite breakfast bar and if fully equipped with appliances.



The second floor has two bedrooms, and the third floor is the spacious private master suite. Washer and dryer are included for your convenience.



The Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. The HOA fee is included and covers lawn care and snow removal. The heat source is gas/forced air.



PETS? Small dogs only (up to 30lbs) with a pet fee. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.



Applications required prior to showing.



Application process

1) $35 application fee per person

2) Credit & background report ran

3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount

4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find the property, click apply



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



For leasing information, please call Lauri Nay 717-690-0652 or Camphill@ahpm.biz.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5799447)