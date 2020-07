Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

The Richmond by Garman Builders, Inc. is a 2-story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 ~ baths. This open concept townhome includes a Kitchen with large island, dining room and family room. There is also a drop zone and powder room on the 1st floor. The 2nd floor includes the master bedroom suite with 2 walk-in closets. There are 2 additional bedrooms, each with a WIC. The laundry room is also located on the 2nd floor. There is a lot to offer in this home of over 1,800 sq. ft.