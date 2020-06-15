All apartments in Chesterbrook
Find more places like Main street Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterbrook, PA
/
Main street Village
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Main street Village

68 Main Street · (484) 213-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterbrook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen offers ample granite counter space with nice cabinetry. The living room is a wonderful gathering space with a marble fireplace that opens to a large deck. Great entertaining flow. The second floor has a sumptuous master suite with a vaulted ceiling, large closets, sitting area and terrific tiled master bath with a double vanity. The spacious second bathroom has two very large closets and opens to its own in suite bathroom. The third floor can be used as a third bedroom or a private study. The nicely finished walkout basement offers many options (playroom, family room, home office and media room) with added bonus of a full bathroom. A terrific home in move in condition all combine to create a tremendous value is just waiting for you. Located in the top-ranked Tredyffrin-Easttown School district and close to corporate centers, Mainline shopping and trains.

FACTS
* Lot: 2,856 sqft
* Cooling: Central
* Heating: Central

FEATURES
* Deck
* Fireplace
* Parking: 2 spaces
* Porch
* Vaulted Ceiling

CONSTRUCTION
* Exterior material: Wood
* Room count: 7

(RLNE2338517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Main street Village have any available units?
Main street Village has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Main street Village have?
Some of Main street Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Main street Village currently offering any rent specials?
Main street Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Main street Village pet-friendly?
No, Main street Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterbrook.
Does Main street Village offer parking?
Yes, Main street Village does offer parking.
Does Main street Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Main street Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Main street Village have a pool?
No, Main street Village does not have a pool.
Does Main street Village have accessible units?
No, Main street Village does not have accessible units.
Does Main street Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Main street Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Main street Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Main street Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Main street Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chesterbrook 2 BedroomsChesterbrook Apartments with Balcony
Chesterbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChesterbrook Apartments with Parking
Chesterbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PA
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAPaulsboro, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity