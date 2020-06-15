Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access media room

Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen offers ample granite counter space with nice cabinetry. The living room is a wonderful gathering space with a marble fireplace that opens to a large deck. Great entertaining flow. The second floor has a sumptuous master suite with a vaulted ceiling, large closets, sitting area and terrific tiled master bath with a double vanity. The spacious second bathroom has two very large closets and opens to its own in suite bathroom. The third floor can be used as a third bedroom or a private study. The nicely finished walkout basement offers many options (playroom, family room, home office and media room) with added bonus of a full bathroom. A terrific home in move in condition all combine to create a tremendous value is just waiting for you. Located in the top-ranked Tredyffrin-Easttown School district and close to corporate centers, Mainline shopping and trains.



FACTS

* Lot: 2,856 sqft

* Cooling: Central

* Heating: Central



FEATURES

* Deck

* Fireplace

* Parking: 2 spaces

* Porch

* Vaulted Ceiling



CONSTRUCTION

* Exterior material: Wood

* Room count: 7



