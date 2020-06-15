Amenities
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen offers ample granite counter space with nice cabinetry. The living room is a wonderful gathering space with a marble fireplace that opens to a large deck. Great entertaining flow. The second floor has a sumptuous master suite with a vaulted ceiling, large closets, sitting area and terrific tiled master bath with a double vanity. The spacious second bathroom has two very large closets and opens to its own in suite bathroom. The third floor can be used as a third bedroom or a private study. The nicely finished walkout basement offers many options (playroom, family room, home office and media room) with added bonus of a full bathroom. A terrific home in move in condition all combine to create a tremendous value is just waiting for you. Located in the top-ranked Tredyffrin-Easttown School district and close to corporate centers, Mainline shopping and trains.
FACTS
* Lot: 2,856 sqft
* Cooling: Central
* Heating: Central
FEATURES
* Deck
* Fireplace
* Parking: 2 spaces
* Porch
* Vaulted Ceiling
CONSTRUCTION
* Exterior material: Wood
* Room count: 7
(RLNE2338517)