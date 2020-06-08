All apartments in Catasauqua
Catasauqua, PA
101 Race Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

101 Race Street

101 Race Street · (610) 393-9877
Location

101 Race Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032
Catasauqua

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Swanky Dery Silk Mill Apartments located in the heart of Catasauqua. Situated by a stream this Historic building presents open concept apartments that are beautiful as well as unique presenting great space. Located on the 2nd fl. this fantastic unit is 2 story. A spiral staircase leads to your upper level with a loft style open master bedroom, full bath and additional bedroom. This great apartment with modern touches has exposed brick walls, beamed ceilings, tall windows and lots of natural light. Unit has central air system with efficient electric heat pump and dishwasher. Secured access to building plus plenty of off street parking. On-site laundry facilities on both levels for tenants. Conveniently located to all major highways and shopping areas and minutes from LVAR Airport. Non-smoking building. Cat accepted with approval and additional monthly fee. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Race Street have any available units?
101 Race Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Race Street have?
Some of 101 Race Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Race Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Race Street does offer parking.
Does 101 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Race Street have a pool?
No, 101 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Race Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Race Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Race Street has units with air conditioning.
