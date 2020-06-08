101 Race Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Swanky Dery Silk Mill Apartments located in the heart of Catasauqua. Situated by a stream this Historic building presents open concept apartments that are beautiful as well as unique presenting great space. Located on the 2nd fl. this fantastic unit is 2 story. A spiral staircase leads to your upper level with a loft style open master bedroom, full bath and additional bedroom. This great apartment with modern touches has exposed brick walls, beamed ceilings, tall windows and lots of natural light. Unit has central air system with efficient electric heat pump and dishwasher. Secured access to building plus plenty of off street parking. On-site laundry facilities on both levels for tenants. Conveniently located to all major highways and shopping areas and minutes from LVAR Airport. Non-smoking building. Cat accepted with approval and additional monthly fee. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Schedule your private tour today!