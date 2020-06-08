131 N EAST STREET

Amenities
The McManus house, built in 1803 located in historic downtown Carlisle on the Letort Creek. Lovingly restored original layout and woodwork, this 3 story home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, gourmet kitchen and a dining room that seats 12. Large living room and library room. Second floor laundry, four fireplaces- two of which are fitted with gas logs. The master bedroom suite features a sitting room and full bath. Picturesque lot with Letort Creek. There's off street parking for 4 vehicles. Fully furnished with a mix of antiques and reproductions of the 1800's. An ideal "work from home" property.