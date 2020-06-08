All apartments in Carlisle
131 N EAST STREET
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:43 PM

131 N EAST STREET

131 North East Street · (717) 497-0184
Location

131 North East Street, Carlisle, PA 17013

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3328 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The McManus house, built in 1803 located in historic downtown Carlisle on the Letort Creek. Lovingly restored original layout and woodwork, this 3 story home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, gourmet kitchen and a dining room that seats 12. Large living room and library room. Second floor laundry, four fireplaces- two of which are fitted with gas logs. The master bedroom suite features a sitting room and full bath. Picturesque lot with Letort Creek. There's off street parking for 4 vehicles. Fully furnished with a mix of antiques and reproductions of the 1800's. An ideal "work from home" property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 N EAST STREET have any available units?
131 N EAST STREET has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 N EAST STREET have?
Some of 131 N EAST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 N EAST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
131 N EAST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 N EAST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 131 N EAST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlisle.
Does 131 N EAST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 131 N EAST STREET does offer parking.
Does 131 N EAST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 N EAST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 N EAST STREET have a pool?
No, 131 N EAST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 131 N EAST STREET have accessible units?
No, 131 N EAST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 131 N EAST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 N EAST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 N EAST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 N EAST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
