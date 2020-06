Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage range refrigerator

One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018. New gas stove and refrigerator. 1 car detached garage and a carport -included in rent. Tenant cuts grass and snow removal. Tenant pays all utilities. $50 credit and rental application required. PETS-Dogs under 10 lbs. Cats must be declawed and neutered or spayed.