pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
39 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.
Results within 5 miles of Canonsburg
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
2 Units Available
Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Drive
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BACK ON MARKET! SPACIOUS 3 Bed,2 Car + GAMEROOM - Property Id: 62373 BACK ON MARKET! APPLICATION FELL THROUGH. SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom END UNIT! NEW CARPET AND PAINT! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry.
Results within 10 miles of Canonsburg
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
57 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
14 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
579 Clifton Road
579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1836 sqft
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3582 South Park Road
3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
151 Union Street
151 Union Street, Bridgeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1505 sqft
BRIDGEVILLE BEAUTY WAITING FOR YOU!!! - BEAUTIFUL! WILL NOT LAST... 2 or 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Bridgeville.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3234 Washington Pike
3234 Washington Pike, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
160 McCarrell Ave
160 Mccarrell Avenue, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Fabulous Modern rehab with Character! Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances! - TURN KEY, elegantly remodeled beauty 3 minutes from route 70, 5 minutes from route 79, and 6 minutes to Washington Mall, Strabane Square, And Walmart at Trinity
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2341 Southwood Drive
2341 Southwood Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to 2341 Southwood Drive! This beautiful home in USC has it all! This well-maintained home contains beautiful landscaping, a spacious backyard to entertain and play, hardwood throughout, finished game room, as well as many other great
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
325 Center Street
325 Center Street, Bridgeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
This charming vintage brick home in the heart of Bridgeville features updates throughout. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher, new gas heat and central air.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
108 Oak Ridge Drive
108 Oak Ridge Drive, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2054 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
