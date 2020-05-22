All apartments in Campbelltown
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:24 AM

112 N. Village Circle - 1

112 N Village Cir · (717) 979-1003
Location

112 N Village Cir, Campbelltown, PA 17078

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Newer Townhouse in Village of Springbrook Farms in Palmyra Schools! Approximately 1450 SF Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with a ONE CAR GARAGE and FULL Unfinished basement. BRAND NEW CARPET throughout. Includes full size WASHER & DRYER. Also includes refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Enjoy the private back patio with relaxing country views.
Village of Springbrook Farms is conveniently located between Palmyra and Campbelltown with easy access to Rt. 322 and Rt. 422. Located 10 minutes from Hershey Medical Center and local attractions.
Enjoy walking trails and convenience to shopping!
Central Heat & Air Conditioning, sliding glass door, energy efficient windows and doors. Off street parking.
TENANT PAYS: Water, electric and gas. Heat is energy efficient gas forced hot air.
LANDLORD PAYS: Condominium Fee and Sewer
AVAILABLE immediately.
Qualifications based on 1. Credit 2. Income & Expenses 3.Landlord References 4. Employment History.
5. Criminal Background

This is a non- smoking rental unit.

Pets: Permitted on a conditional basis. Breed restrictions on dogs. Cats must be spayed or neutered.
Pet Fee do apply.

RENT: $1,575

CALL: 717 979 1003

Security Deposit: Negotiable based on application. Some flexibility for qualified tenant

Lease Terms: 12 months minimum. Landlord negotiable to longer lease term.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

