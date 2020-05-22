112 N. Village Circle - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Newer Townhouse in Village of Springbrook Farms in Palmyra Schools! Approximately 1450 SF Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with a ONE CAR GARAGE and FULL Unfinished basement. BRAND NEW CARPET throughout. Includes full size WASHER & DRYER. Also includes refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Enjoy the private back patio with relaxing country views.

Village of Springbrook Farms is conveniently located between Palmyra and Campbelltown with easy access to Rt. 322 and Rt. 422. Located 10 minutes from Hershey Medical Center and local attractions.

Enjoy walking trails and convenience to shopping!

Central Heat & Air Conditioning, sliding glass door, energy efficient windows and doors. Off street parking.

TENANT PAYS: Water, electric and gas. Heat is energy efficient gas forced hot air.

LANDLORD PAYS: Condominium Fee and Sewer

AVAILABLE immediately.

Qualifications based on 1. Credit 2. Income & Expenses 3.Landlord References 4. Employment History.

5. Criminal Background



This is a non- smoking rental unit.



Pets: Permitted on a conditional basis. Breed restrictions on dogs. Cats must be spayed or neutered.

Pet Fee do apply.



RENT: $1,575



CALL: 717 979 1003



Security Deposit: Negotiable based on application. Some flexibility for qualified tenant



Lease Terms: 12 months minimum. Landlord negotiable to longer lease term.

AVAILABLE NOW! Newer Townhouse in Village of Springbrook Farms in Palmyra Schools! Approximately 1440 SF Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with a ONE CAR GARAGE and FULL Unfinished basement. BRAND NEW CARPET throughout. Includes full size WASHER & DRYER. Also includes refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Enjoy the private back patio with relaxing country views.

Village of Springbrook Farms is conveniently located between Palmyra and Campbelltown with easy access to Rt. 322 and Rt. 422. Located 10 minutes from Hershey Medical Center and local attractions.

Enjoy walking trails and convenience to shopping!

Central Heat & Air Conditioning, sliding glass door, energy efficient windows and doors. Off street parking.

TENANT PAYS: Water, electric and gas. Heat is energy efficient gas forced hot air.

LANDLORD PAYS: Condominium Fee and Sewer

AVAILABLE immediately.

Qualifications based on 1. Credit 2. Income & Expenses 3.Landlord References 4. Employment History.

5. Criminal Background



This is a non- smoking rental unit.



Pets: Permitted on a conditional basis. Breed restrictions on dogs. Cats must be spayed or neutered.

Pet Fee do apply.



RENT: $1,575 for 1 year lease.



CALL: 717 979 1003

Security Deposit: Equal to Monthly Rent. Some flexibility for qualified tenant



Lease Terms: 12 months minimum. Landlord negotiable to longer lease term.