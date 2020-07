Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher bathtub carpet range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby yoga parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet cafe key fob access media room online portal package receiving pool table

On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment. Enjoy city, mountain or woodland views. Work out in a fully-equipped fitness center or yoga studio, which feature individuals TVs. Kick back in the clubroom or the library - all fully Wi-Fi enabled, of course.Swim in the saltwater pool or relax by the fire pit. All of this is located only within minutes of Downtown Harrisburg or Camp Hill shopping.