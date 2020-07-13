/
apartments with pool
9 Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA with pool
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Hill
10 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Hill
13 Units Available
Colonial Park
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
4 Units Available
Progress
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$931
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
10 Units Available
Colonial Park
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
8 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
12 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
9 Units Available
Colonial Park
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
