56 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr, PA
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Narberth
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,350
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
6379 Woodbine Ave
6379 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Colonial Revival for rent - Property Id: 134298 Charming Colonial Revival 6381 Woodbine Ave Philadelphia, PA, 19151 Description Home for rent by owner Pride of ownership shows in this beautifully maintained colonial home
1 Unit Available
212 W 1ST AVENUE
212 West 1st Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
900 sqft
This bright and modern 2nd floor apartment comes fully furnished with all the gorgeous decor and furniture pictured. Enjoy your kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances open to the dining room and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Bryn Mawr
19 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Wynnefield Heights
137 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
12 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
$
29 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,478
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
University City
14 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1280 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Point Breeze
5 Units Available
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
$
Powelton
32 Units Available
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
