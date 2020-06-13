/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
51 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr, PA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Wynnewood
24 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.
Results within 10 miles of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
56 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
17 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Logan Square
28 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wynnefield
27 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kingsessing
54 Units Available
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1100 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wynnefield Heights
135 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Fitler Square
33 Units Available
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,218
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Walnut Hill
5 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
University City
16 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,118
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
East Falls
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Brewerytown
26 Units Available
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,254
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Wynnefield Heights
13 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Similar Pages
Bryn Mawr 1 BedroomsBryn Mawr 2 BedroomsBryn Mawr 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBryn Mawr 3 BedroomsBryn Mawr Accessible Apartments
Bryn Mawr Apartments with BalconyBryn Mawr Apartments with GarageBryn Mawr Apartments with GymBryn Mawr Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBryn Mawr Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJHarleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PA