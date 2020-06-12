/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 PM
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bristol, PA
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
607 POND STREET
607 Pond St, Bristol, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1695 sqft
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics.
Results within 1 mile of Bristol
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
350 E BROAD STREET
350 East Broad Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 350 E BROAD STREET in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Historic Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
London
1 Unit Available
28 W UNION STREET
28 West Union Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3368 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath located in the historic district of Burlington City. This property is with in walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants and the riverfront.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 BAILLY DRIVE
21 Bailly Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1455 sqft
"Outstanding "Also for rent at $2,000.This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in prestigious "Bridle Club"Enter into this home and be captivated by the upgraded flooring. The large formal dining room is breathtaking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
98 Shawmont Ln
98 Shawmont Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
1436 sqft
98 Shawmont Ln - Property Id: 279751 Redone beautifully. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279751 Property Id 279751 (RLNE5813903)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Amboy Ave
39 Amboy Avenue, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Spacious townhouse near public transportation - Property Id: 287794 This lovely 3-bedroom 1 bath home makes a perfect starter home! New Carper and freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
203 Green St
203 Green Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Nice house with big size backyard - Nice house with big size backyard No Pets Allowed (RLNE4022376)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 MANCHESTER WAY
21 Manchester Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 3-bedroom townhouse in the family-friendly Wyngate community of Burlington Township! Conveniently located near the NJ Turnpike, I-295 and Route 130. This home is move in ready with many updated features.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
112 Laurel Street
112 Laurel Street, Beverly, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
You will want to see this home for yourself. No expense was spared to complete this home renovation. The home has central air and off-street parking. Please email, call or text. Steve@HanbeckHomes.com 609-505-7180 See more details at www.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
18 Blueberry Lane
18 Blueberry Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1578 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT!! NEWLY REDESIGNED FLOOR PLAN. CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM! Brand NEW LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home has been completed updated. It boasts a floor plan with great flow.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
46 POPLAR LANE
46 Poplar Lane, Burlington County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 46 POPLAR LANE in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17 BARTLETT LANE
17 Bartlett Lane, Burlington County, NJ
17 Barlett Lane is a Cape Cod in the Buckingham section of Willingboro.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1908 ARROWOOD DRIVE
1908 Arrowood Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Spacious TownHouse in Bensalem with 3 BRs. Well maintained Property, Ready to move-in. Finished basement with plenty of extra storage space. First floor large combined DR & LR.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
72 EASTERN LANE LANE
72 Eastern Lane, Burlington County, NJ
72 Eastern Lane is a Ranch in the prestigious Garfield East section of Willingboro.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
171 NORMAN AVENUE
171 Norman Avenue, Roebling, NJ
Remodeled Semi detached on a double lot. The first thing you will see as you enter the house is the enclosed sunroom, perfect for your morning coffee.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15 HARPER LANE
15 Harper Lane, Burlington County, NJ
Welcome to Hawthorne Park Section of Willingboro. Come settle down in this spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom colonial. The garage has been converted into a family room or bonus room.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE
5706 Fleetwing Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom townhouse located in Bristol Twps , Bloomsdale Gardens. This property features a very nice, fenced in front yard, a large covered porch and a spacious open floor plan upon entering in the front room.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 SANDSTONE LANE
5 Sandstone Lane, Burlington County, NJ
Now for rent! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 full bath Cape-Cod style home, renovated from top to bottom will be comfortable for the whole family.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
East Farnerville
1 Unit Available
20 W 2ND STREET
20 West 2nd Street, Burlington, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom, 1 bath semi detached home ready for immediate occupancy! This multi-level twin home consist of a living room, dining room, full bath, and upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Bristol
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
