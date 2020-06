Amenities

Great 2 room OFFICE SUITE for lease on second floor in Bridgewater above Vic's Pizza. Enter into waiting area that is shared by other offices on that floor. Room sizes for each office is approximately 18 x 13 and 11 x 10. Nice natural light in each office. There is a shared partial bath and a small kitchenette with a small refrigerator and microwave. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! There is a $40.00 fee due upon application.