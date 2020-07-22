Apartment List
/
PA
/
blue bell
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:35 PM

57 Studio Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Blue Bell living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public tra... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,565
576 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Results within 5 miles of Blue Bell
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
56 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,150
401 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,208
558 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
11 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,065
350 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
128 Front St.
128 Front Street, West Conshohocken, PA
Studio
$4,100
Luxury Office Space in Conshohocken - Flexible Move In Date - Luxury Office Space Comes with: - Two Boardrooms - Kitchen/Dining Area - Bathroom - Lots of Closets for Storage - Entertainment Area Located in a Perfect Location - Close to Tons of

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1 N MAIN STREET
1 N Main St, Ambler, PA
Studio
$1,000
476 sqft
Studio apartment in the heart of Downtown Ambler steps from the charm and convenience of all of the shops and restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1215 W RIDGE PIKE
1215 W Ridge Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$8,000
Approved for Auto Sale and Service . Heavy Traffic Area, Ideal Location for Franchise Such as; Starbucks, Auto Zone, Dollar Store, Hair Salon, Bank, Urgent Care and More Business

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
920 S BROAD ST
920 South Broad Street, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$2,400
Five spacious offices with common kitchen area, wide hallways and two bathrooms (total approx 1600 Sq ft.). This clean, comfortable office space is on the 2nd floor with a private entry, right off the parking lot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
13 W. ELM ST
13 West Elm Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$850
1440 sqft
Mixed Use: Commercial Stand Alone Corner Property

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
633 GERMANTOWN PIKE
633 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$4,000
Corner traffic light high visibility brand new elevator serviced office building suitable for professional or medical use. Over 15,000 cars per day. 32 parking spaces. Winter 2020 completion.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1521 BETHLEHEM PIKE
1521 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
The proerty has just been freshly painted and the owner will be installing a new ADA compliant bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Bell
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
43 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,353
552 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
43 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$864
509 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,075
520 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
149 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
489 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
16 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,190
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
20 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,030
470 sqft
Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
64 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$950
350 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$815
409 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
West Mount Airy
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
$
38 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,597
590 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
City Guide for Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell is consistently named to "Money" magazine's list of "100 Best Places to Live in the United States."

Blue Bell is a small town in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is a predominantly owner-occupied area, home to just over 6,000 residents. Previously named Pigeontown, as it was a gathering place for flocks of passenger pigeons, it was renamed to Blue Bell after the Blue Bell Inn, a prominent inn located in the area. It is a loosely-knit community, due to its proximity to so many other, larger towns such as Norristown and Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Blue Bell, PA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Blue Bell living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Blue Bell during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Blue Bell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Bell 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Bell 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsBlue Bell 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Bell Accessible Apartments
Blue Bell Apartments with GaragesBlue Bell Apartments with GymsBlue Bell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBlue Bell Apartments with ParkingBlue Bell Apartments with Pools
Blue Bell Apartments with Washer-DryersBlue Bell Dog Friendly ApartmentsBlue Bell Furnished ApartmentsBlue Bell Pet Friendly ApartmentsBlue Bell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJWillow Grove, PA
Ardmore, PAChester, PADoylestown, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABellmawr, NJ
Yeadon, PAGreentree, NJCroydon, PAFeasterville, PAJenkintown, PAAudubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJMaple Glen, PAHatfield, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden