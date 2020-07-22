57 Studio Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 3
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 2
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 4
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 18
1 of 28
1 of 59
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 20
Blue Bell is consistently named to "Money" magazine's list of "100 Best Places to Live in the United States."
Blue Bell is a small town in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is a predominantly owner-occupied area, home to just over 6,000 residents. Previously named Pigeontown, as it was a gathering place for flocks of passenger pigeons, it was renamed to Blue Bell after the Blue Bell Inn, a prominent inn located in the area. It is a loosely-knit community, due to its proximity to so many other, larger towns such as Norristown and Philadelphia. See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Blue Bell living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Blue Bell during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.