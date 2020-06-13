193 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 51
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 46
1 of 35
1 of 19
1 of 47
1 of 82
1 of 48
1 of 9
1 of 32
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 5
Blue Bell is consistently named to "Money" magazine's list of "100 Best Places to Live in the United States."
Blue Bell is a small town in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is a predominantly owner-occupied area, home to just over 6,000 residents. Previously named Pigeontown, as it was a gathering place for flocks of passenger pigeons, it was renamed to Blue Bell after the Blue Bell Inn, a prominent inn located in the area. It is a loosely-knit community, due to its proximity to so many other, larger towns such as Norristown and Philadelphia. See more
Finding an apartment in Blue Bell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.