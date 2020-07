Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets some paid utils range

74-3 Holly Dr Available 07/31/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse - The single family home features a large living area, spacious dining room and first floor laundry.The master bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Non-refundable $300 pet deposit and $30 per month

Tenants pay all utilities except HOA fees.

Utilities Paid by Tenants: Gas, Electric, Water & Sewer

Appliances Included: Range

Sorry but this is not currently Section 8 Approved



1st month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.

Poorly qualified applicants may be required to pay 1st and last month rent at move in date.

Free online rent payments.



To Schedule a showing please schedule online at http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



