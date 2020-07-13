All apartments in Reading
Exeter Village
Exeter Village

200 Eastwick Dr · (610) 624-8342
Location

200 Eastwick Dr, Reading, PA 19606
Lorane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 491 · Avail. now

$1,220

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 443 · Avail. now

$1,220

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 739 · Avail. now

$1,220

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 866 · Avail. now

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Unit 892 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 442 · Avail. now

$1,570

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 914 · Avail. now

$1,570

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Exeter Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
business center
coffee bar
fire pit
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in a picturesque area lies Exeter Village, surrounded by beautiful landscaping and friendly neighbors. The property includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units with spacious floorplans. You'll have access to large closets that provide an abundance of storage space The eat-in kitchen features coordinating appliances and ample countertops for preparing daily meals or entertaining. Step outside into the community and you'll find plenty of recreational activities. Enjoy basketball and two tennis courts for friendly games. There's also a picnic area with grilling stations where you can host a cookout, and a gazebo where you can enjoy the beautiful landscaping around you. The pool offers a great place to cool off and features a surrounding sundeck where you can lounge. If you love to work out, you'll appreciate the cardio and strength-training facility, which also includes free weights. The playground onsite gives provides a place to run, climb and slide. You'll also find a car care center at Exeter Village, so you can keep your vehicle in top working order. With so much to offer, you'll never have a dull moment when you make this community your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Exeter Village have any available units?
Exeter Village has 33 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Exeter Village have?
Some of Exeter Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Exeter Village currently offering any rent specials?
Exeter Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Exeter Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Exeter Village is pet friendly.
Does Exeter Village offer parking?
Yes, Exeter Village offers parking.
Does Exeter Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Exeter Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Exeter Village have a pool?
Yes, Exeter Village has a pool.
Does Exeter Village have accessible units?
Yes, Exeter Village has accessible units.
Does Exeter Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Exeter Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Exeter Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Exeter Village has units with air conditioning.
