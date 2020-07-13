Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court car wash area carport clubhouse community garden gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access package receiving pet friendly tennis court business center coffee bar fire pit online portal smoke-free community

Located in a picturesque area lies Exeter Village, surrounded by beautiful landscaping and friendly neighbors. The property includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units with spacious floorplans. You'll have access to large closets that provide an abundance of storage space The eat-in kitchen features coordinating appliances and ample countertops for preparing daily meals or entertaining. Step outside into the community and you'll find plenty of recreational activities. Enjoy basketball and two tennis courts for friendly games. There's also a picnic area with grilling stations where you can host a cookout, and a gazebo where you can enjoy the beautiful landscaping around you. The pool offers a great place to cool off and features a surrounding sundeck where you can lounge. If you love to work out, you'll appreciate the cardio and strength-training facility, which also includes free weights. The playground onsite gives provides a place to run, climb and slide. You'll also find a car care center at Exeter Village, so you can keep your vehicle in top working order. With so much to offer, you'll never have a dull moment when you make this community your home.