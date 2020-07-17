716 Ridgeway Rd

Amenities

ROBESON TOWNSHIP STONE FARMHOUSE tucked away on a serene 1+ acre. Step back in time with the perfect blend of old and new in this fully renovated farmhouse located minutes from Gibraltar Hill State Forest and the Schuylkill River Trail. Whether you love history, trout fishing, festivals, or wine tasting, this area has it all. Gibraltar Hill forms a panoramic backdrop for hikers and bikers along the Thun Trail and straddles the Schuylkill River. When you're not out exploring you'll love being in such a warm, welcoming home with high ceilings that seamlessly blends old stone farmhouse simplicity and craftsmanship with the comfort and style of modern amenities such as Central Air, tile kitchen and vaulted Master. A covered front porch and stone patio invite you and your guests to relax and enjoy the natural beauty. Centrally located between major Routes: I176, 724, 568, and 10. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is serviced by private well and septic. High-efficiency propane heating is included in the monthly rent. No pets of any kind permitted. Twin Valley Schools. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.



Rent is $1,525/month - INCLUDES HEAT!



This property does not accept Section 8 Housing Vouchers.



Rental Applicant Requirements:

*Must be 18+ years of age

*Verifiable income equal to or greater than 3x rent amount

*No previous/current evictions

*No utility bills in collections

*No bankruptcies within the last 3 years



