Home
/
Berks County, PA
/
716 Ridgeway Rd
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

716 Ridgeway Rd

716 Ridgeway Road · (484) 258-9648
Location

716 Ridgeway Road, Berks County, PA 19508

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

ROBESON TOWNSHIP STONE FARMHOUSE tucked away on a serene 1+ acre. Step back in time with the perfect blend of old and new in this fully renovated farmhouse located minutes from Gibraltar Hill State Forest and the Schuylkill River Trail. Whether you love history, trout fishing, festivals, or wine tasting, this area has it all. Gibraltar Hill forms a panoramic backdrop for hikers and bikers along the Thun Trail and straddles the Schuylkill River. When you're not out exploring you'll love being in such a warm, welcoming home with high ceilings that seamlessly blends old stone farmhouse simplicity and craftsmanship with the comfort and style of modern amenities such as Central Air, tile kitchen and vaulted Master. A covered front porch and stone patio invite you and your guests to relax and enjoy the natural beauty. Centrally located between major Routes: I176, 724, 568, and 10. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is serviced by private well and septic. High-efficiency propane heating is included in the monthly rent. No pets of any kind permitted. Twin Valley Schools. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.

Rent is $1,525/month - INCLUDES HEAT!

This property does not accept Section 8 Housing Vouchers.

Please call DIANE at 484-258-9648 ext 171 for more information

Interested in purchasing a home, but not sure if you can? Please mention your interest in your voicemail and the agent will assist you!

Rental Applicant Requirements:
*Must be 18+ years of age
*Verifiable income equal to or greater than 3x rent amount
*No previous/current evictions
*No utility bills in collections
*No bankruptcies within the last 3 years

Stout Associates Realtors
4718 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560

****Our normal showing policy requires all prospective tenants to view the rental property before applying. Due to current restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be showing any of our rentals during this time. If you are looking for a rental and are satisfied with the pictures provided and would like to apply, please contact our office for an application. Our normal showing policy will be waived.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

