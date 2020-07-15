All apartments in Berks County
Berks County, PA
3374 HAY CREEK ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

3374 HAY CREEK ROAD

3374 Haycreek Road · (610) 656-2577
Location

3374 Haycreek Road, Berks County, PA 19508

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely updated, semi-detached home in the village of Geigertown! Highlights include new kitchen cabinetry, SS appliances, flooring, carpeting, updated bathrooms, plumbing and electrical. The first floor includes a large LR, Dining room, eat-in kitchen, laundry room and a full bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a full bath and an additional area for storage. Situated on a 2+ AC lot, there is plenty of lawn area and a detached 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, trash, lawncare and snow removal. A nice property at an affordable price in TVSD! It's worth the look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD have any available units?
3374 HAY CREEK ROAD has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD have?
Some of 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3374 HAY CREEK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berks County.
Does 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD offers parking.
Does 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD have a pool?
No, 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3374 HAY CREEK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
