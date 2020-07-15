3374 HAY CREEK ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nicely updated, semi-detached home in the village of Geigertown! Highlights include new kitchen cabinetry, SS appliances, flooring, carpeting, updated bathrooms, plumbing and electrical. The first floor includes a large LR, Dining room, eat-in kitchen, laundry room and a full bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a full bath and an additional area for storage. Situated on a 2+ AC lot, there is plenty of lawn area and a detached 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, trash, lawncare and snow removal. A nice property at an affordable price in TVSD! It's worth the look!