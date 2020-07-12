5 Apartments for rent in Amity Gardens, PA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
3 Units Available
Pottsgrove Townhomes
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
863 sqft
Well-appointed townhomes with in-unit laundry, corian countertops and new bath fixtures. Community highlights include a dog park, tennis courts and play area. By the Pottstown Bypass. Near shops and restaurants around Benjamin Franklin Highway.
Results within 10 miles of Amity Gardens
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:16pm
33 Units Available
Lorane
Exeter Village
200 Eastwick Dr, Reading, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1323 sqft
Near I-176, Downtown Reading and the Turnpike. Apartments feature private patios, eat-in kitchens, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a car care center, cardio fitness center, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
East End South
Hillside Apartments
94 Hillside St, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
983 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens. Community offers extra storage and laundry facilities. Near shopping and dining at Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Close to Benjamin Franklin Highway for a smooth commute.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3374 HAY CREEK ROAD
3374 Haycreek Road, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1660 sqft
Nicely updated, semi-detached home in the village of Geigertown! Highlights include new kitchen cabinetry, SS appliances, flooring, carpeting, updated bathrooms, plumbing and electrical.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Amity Gardens, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Amity Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

