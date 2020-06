Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom , 2 bath all brick ranch home in Ambridge, PA

Completely updated

Comfortable living room with large picture window

New Carpeting throughout

Freshly painted throughout

New floors in kitchen and bath

Lots of cupboard space in updated eat in kitchen

Stove and Refrigerator

Built in closets in bedrooms

Updated bathroom

Large spacious basement with plenty of storage

Amazing back porch overlooking back brick patio

Covered front porch

Large side yard

Whole House Air Conditioning



The nearby schools are above average and include Ambridge Area Hs, Highland El Sch and The Education Center At The Watson Institute.



Please email: amyparealtor@gmail.com

Please call/text: 412-537-2428