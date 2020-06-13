167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ambler, PA
1 of 5
1 of 3
1 of 35
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 47
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 47
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 51
1 of 8
1 of 19
Every summer Ambler, PA, hosts the Ambler Arts & Music Festival, a locally curated event for all you culture junkies!
Ambler is a rather small borough located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and more than 6,426 people call this place home. Ambler was originally known as the Village of Wissahickon, but it was renamed in 1869 in honor of Mary Ambler, a local Quaker woman who played an important role in the rescue of people who were involved in what is often referred to as "The Great Train Wreck of 1856." Another interesting tidbit about Ambler is that it was once a thriving center for the manufacture of asbestos between the late 1800s and the mid-1900s. Dawesfield, a historic country estate located in Ambler, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, and is an interesting place to visit for those who want to get a feel of life in a bygone era. See more
Finding an apartment in Ambler that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.