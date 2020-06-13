Apartment List
/
PA
/
ambler
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ambler, PA

Finding an apartment in Ambler that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.
Results within 5 miles of Ambler
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
1366 Jasper Drive
1366 Jasper Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2592 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
471 IRWINS LANE
471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
608 sqft
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Ambler
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ogontz
4 Units Available
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
City Guide for Ambler, PA

Every summer Ambler, PA, hosts the Ambler Arts &amp; Music Festival, a locally curated event for all you culture junkies!

Ambler is a rather small borough located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and more than 6,426 people call this place home. Ambler was originally known as the Village of Wissahickon, but it was renamed in 1869 in honor of Mary Ambler, a local Quaker woman who played an important role in the rescue of people who were involved in what is often referred to as "The Great Train Wreck of 1856." Another interesting tidbit about Ambler is that it was once a thriving center for the manufacture of asbestos between the late 1800s and the mid-1900s. Dawesfield, a historic country estate located in Ambler, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, and is an interesting place to visit for those who want to get a feel of life in a bygone era. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ambler, PA

Finding an apartment in Ambler that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Ambler 1 BedroomsAmbler 2 BedroomsAmbler 3 BedroomsAmbler Apartments with Balcony
Ambler Apartments with GarageAmbler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAmbler Apartments with Parking
Ambler Apartments with Washer-DryerAmbler Dog Friendly ApartmentsAmbler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJ
Prospect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PACroydon, PABoothwyn, PAFeasterville, PAAudubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University